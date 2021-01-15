(KCTV) -- If you want to get a jump on your taxes, you now can. The Internal Revenue Service's free file is open.
The government agency works with private companies to help Americans prepare and file their taxes. The service is available to anyone who makes adjusted gross income of $72,000 or less.
Even though it's free, a government audit found that 14 million people ended up paying for their 2019 filing.
The IRS says it has tried to make it easier for people to file and find their free resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.