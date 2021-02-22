Due to the devastation of the winter storms this month in Texas, all Texans automatically will be given an extra two months to file and pay their federal taxes, the IRS said Monday.
Both individuals and businesses based in the Lone Star State now have until June 15 to file their returns and pay what they owe.
The automatic extension applies to a variety of tax filing and payment deadlines that originally fell between February 11 and April 15. For example, it will cover individual tax returns normally due on April 15 as well as quarterly estimated income tax payments due the same day, plus certain 2020 business returns that were due on March 15. It also covers quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30.
Residents of other states hurt by the same Texas storms who live in a FEMA-declared disaster area will also be given the same filing and payment relief, the agency noted.
For more details, visit the IRS rundown here and also its disaster assistance page.
