DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) -- Get ready for a big party before the big Field of Dreams game. Major League Baseball players hit the diamond Aug. 12 in Dyersville.
Before the White Sox and Yankees face off, there will be a few fun items to check off. That includes a country music concert on Aug. 11.
There's also a movie night and viewing party for the game.
The game is in honor of the 30th anniversary of the iconic film shot in Iowa.
