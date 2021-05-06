Click here for updates on this story
LIBERTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a female inmate suffered a medical emergency at the Clay County Detention Center and later died.
It happened about 2:20 p.m. on May 3. The inmate was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The victim’s name is not currently available as detectives attempt to notify next-of-kin.
The Clay County Investigative Squad, a group of investigators from surrounding law enforcement agencies, has been activated and is investigating the circumstances of her death.
Authorities say they are looking at procedures, interviewing detention staff and medical staff while waiting for the examination report from the medical examiner's office.
