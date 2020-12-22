Click here for updates on this story
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) -- One person was killed Tuesday after a forklift incident at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Weaverville.
Officials say at approximately 11:45 a.m. the Buncombe County Communications Center received an emergency call from Thermo Fisher Scientific located on Aiken Road in Weaverville, for the report of a possible traumatic injury involving a forklift.
Weaverville Fire and Police responded to the scene and found the victim near a loading dock area who had died of apparent traumatic injuries.
The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.
NC Occupational Safety and Health Department has been notified and an investigation is ongoing
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.