Former President Donald Trump's lawyers showed the Senate multiple videos of Democratic politicians saying they would "fight" to argue that Trump's rhetoric on January 6 did not incite the rioters who attacked the Capitol afterward.
But the public could not see how the lawmakers reacted.
The TV cameras are controlled by the Senate itself and are focused on the person speaking, and at times show the full dais or chamber during a break. So only those in the chamber can see how the impeachment jury responds to attorneys and evidence.
Artist Bill Hennessy is in the Senate chamber, delivering scenes from what the cameras won't or can't show. Here are some sketches from Friday:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.