The energy level in the Senate was reserved Thursday as the House managers wrapped up their second full day of arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
CNN's Manu Raju reported at least 15 empty desks on the Republican side at one point.
During Trump's first impeachment trial, senators were required to sit at their desk during the lengthy arguments, though they didn't always do so. This time, senators aren't required to remain at their desks due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing, but most have for the trial.
As the TV cameras are controlled by the Senate and are focused on the person speaking, viewers are unable to see how lawmakers react to the presentations.
LIVE UPDATES: Trump's second impeachment trial - Day 3
Artist Bill Hennessy is in the Senate chamber, delivering scenes from what the cameras won't or can't show. Here are some sketches from Thursday:
