Who is the face of the Republican Party?
Depends on who you ask.
After a raucous week in the House GOP conference, we have two competing narratives. Rep. Liz Cheney handily survived a leadership challenge over her vote to impeach President Donald Trump, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene escaped any major repercussion from the GOP caucus for her extremely controversial past comments. Ultimately, Democrats (and 11 Republicans) voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments.
Greene then took a page out of Trump's book, using the opportunity afterward to appear in front of cameras and take a victory lap -- all while raising six figures (with help from Twitter) from supporters by claiming "censorship."
The public got a rare missive from the still-banned-from-Twitter former President Trump on Thursday. He preemptively resigned from the SAG-AFTRA union, writing in his truly Trumpian letter, "You have done nothing for me."
Trump will not, however, appear before the Senate next week during his impeachment trial, despite Democrats' calls to do so.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration and the Democratic congressional majorities are forging ahead with his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package -- now they've guaranteed it can clear both chambers by only the slim Democratic majorities (and VP Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote in the Senate).
Expect a White House crossover with the Super Bowl again this weekend (no, it won't be a campaign ad like last year) -- the Biden administration is planning a PSA of sorts to promote vaccines.
The Point: The House GOP's internal reckoning heads to the Senate for former President Trump's impeachment trial, beginning Tuesday.
