Click here for updates on this story
COOKEVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A Cookeville man, who was already behind bars, is in more hot water after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said he threatened a judge and two attorneys from jail.
Tyler Dakota Matthews, 25, was already in jail on unrelated charges when the TBI alleges that he wrote letters to a Sevier County judge and an assistant public defender threatening to harm them. They claim that one of the threats was aimed at an assistant district attorney.
A Grand Jury indicted Matthews with three counts of extortion and three counts of harassment.
He remains in custody on a $50K bond.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.