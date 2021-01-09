Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact with a plane that left Jakarta on Saturday, according to Indonesia's Head Of National Transportation Safety Committee, Suryanto Cahyono.
Indonesia's search and rescue agency has sent a ship to the Thousands Islands -- a chain of islands to the north of Jakarta's coast -- to check the location where the plane is suspected to have lost contact, he said.
This is a developing story...more to come
