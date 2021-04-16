Indianapolis shooting leaves multiple people dead By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN Posted 56 min ago Posted 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Britt Reid faces charges of driving while intoxicated in crash involving young girl KCTV5 News Updated 15 hrs ago Prosecutors have announced that Britt Reid has been charged with DWI, with serious physical injury. 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Missouri convenience store Updated 15 hrs ago One person was killed and three others were injured Saturday in a shooting at a convenience store in southern Missouri, authorities said. Jury finds Kylr Yust guilty in killings of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions Emily Rittman, Cyndi Fahrlander Updated 4 hrs ago A jury in Cass County has found Kylr Yust guilty of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and 21-year-old Jessica Runions. Woman arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million accidentally put into her account By Associated Press Updated 15 hrs ago A former Louisiana police dispatcher was arrested after she allegedly would not return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her bank account. US recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports Updated 15 hrs ago The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. OP Police are looking for owner and dog in dog biting incident Jordan Andrews Updated 15 hrs ago OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a dog involved in a bite that occurred this evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.