LENEXA, KS (KCTV)—As Johnson County continues to vaccinate people 80 or older, there appears to be some senior citizens falling through the cracks.
Bob and Helen Hays live in Greenwood Terrace independent living center in Lenexa. They’re both in their 90’s and recently celebrated a 70th wedding anniversary.
So when their daughter, Sharon Tafreshi, found out about a COVID outbreak at the facility, she got nervous.
“I mean they are people that if they get it, they are probably going to die from it,” Tafreshi said.
She wanted to know why the residents of the center hadn’t been vaccinated, when it seems most other senior care facilities across the state have been.
“I called county commissioners, I called Topeka, I called the health department. I called anybody I could,” Tafreshi said.
Johnson County officials told her the facility should be covered under the federal pharmacy program administered by CVS.
But CVS told us in a statement that “as originally structured by the federal government, the long-term care vaccination program did not include independent living facilities.”
The federal program only covers skilled nursing facilities and assisted living programs. CVS has administered first doses to all 354 Kansas facilities that signed up for the program through them, and seconds doses are underway.
“I just feel like these people have been kind of forgotten or they’re being caught in the middle of the county thinking that the federal government is doing it, and and the federal government saying they can’t get to it right now,” Tafreshi said.
Greenwood Terrace’s parent company, Holiday Retirement, say they have 10 active COVID cases as of Sunday, which triggered safety protocols like shutting down common areas, and isolating residents in their rooms.
They said in a statement “we are just as disappointed as our residents, resident family members, and community associates that independent living has not been prioritized through the federal government.”
The company says they’ve been reaching out to state, local, and private health officials to get a vaccination clinic at the location.
Tafreshi’s parents were able to get a vaccine in Johnson County last week after standing in a long line in the cold at the Okun Field House in Shawnee.
Tafreshi signed them both up online, and drove them there herself. She also signed up a few of their neighbors.
But not every senior in the facility has the means to sign up themselves, or even to get transportation. Greenwood Terrace has stopped their transportation service for residents due to COVID-19.
“They are like sitting ducks over there,” Tafreshi said. “They don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do.”
Johnson County said in a statement Sunday night that they are “aware of the recent issues with Greenwood Terrace,” and have learned that the facility was continuing to hold congregate dining and programs up until January 14th.
The county said they have provided guidance on controlling the spread of the virus, though it is the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services who has regulatory authority over independent living center, not the health department.
“We are also looking at ways to make it easier for their residents to get vaccinated including helping them make appointments and potentially offer transportation if needed,” the statement also said.
A CVS representative told KCTV5 news that there has been a lot of confusion among state and local governments, and various senior living associations across the country about the federal vaccine program. Since its inception though, independent living centers were never covered.
Tafreshi said a manager at Greenwood Terrace told her Sunday that another resident had died of COVID-19 bringing the total to five. But the Holiday Retirement would only confirm three deaths.
Tafreshi hopes the county takes action soon to help the seniors at Greenwood Terrace who have yet to get a vaccine.
“There are retired teachers over there. There are retired nurses over there. My dad he’s a World War II vet,” she said. “There are so many people over there that have given to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.