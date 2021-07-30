The Independence School District has full and part time positions available! We offer great benefits, including access to the ISD Health Clinic, use of our free fitness center and Henley Aquatic Center. Our Childcare Reimbursement Program provides ISD employees the opportunity to enroll their children in District-sponsored childcare programs at a reduced cost (reimbursement up to 75%). The ISD Benefit Program is available to current ISD employees who work at least 25 hours per week, reside within the boundaries of the ISD and own their residence. If you'd like to join the ISD team, view available full and part time positions and apply today at https://www.isdschools.org/careers/.
Independence School District
Kim Edney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Ashleigh Jackson, Digital Content Producer
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.