INDPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The City of Independence is taking advice about COVID-19 safety a level above the CDC, suggesting masks in public spaces indoors even for those fully vaccinated.
The guidance was issued Public Health Advisory posted to the city’s Facebook page on Friday.
“We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the KC Metro and State of Missouri related to the growth of the Delta Variant,” the social media post read. “At this time the population most at risk are those that are not yet vaccinated, particularly children under the age of 12, but it is important that we all take steps to protect ourselves and others in the community, regardless of vaccination status."
Later that night, the square in Independence was bustling tonight with the grand opening of a new bakery.
“We got vaccinated as soon as we were eligible,” said Sarah Shackelford when approached with news of the new guidance.
She enthusiastically showed off the pastries they spent a long time in line to get. Her husband said soon after they get their pastries home, they’ll be pulling their masks out of storage.
“I consider it advice,” said Chris Shackelford. “You can either take it or leave it. I’m more inclined to take it.”
Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said she is fully vaccinated and only recently started adjusting her routine.
“Just in the last few days, I'm like, you know, if I go to the grocery store, I wear a mask,” Weir said.
The city’s advisory recommends, among other things, to “wear a mask in indoor public spaces” ”vaccinated or not.”
“We’re not issuing any new mandates of any kind,” Weir specified. “We’re just really encouraging people to take this seriously.”
“I know that’s right,” said resident Doris Smith, “Because I don’t trust nobody.”
The concern is with the Delta variant, swamping hospitals in Southwest Missouri, and potentially headed our way.
“It’s more contagious and it causes more severe illness,” said Kansas City Health Department Director Dr. Rex Archer, MD.
He said, yes, a double dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is super helpful, but it’s not foolproof.
“We're not seeing cases of fully vaccinated folks ending up dying or being in the ICU,” Archer noted, “but we have seen a few breakthrough infections where people have been hospitalized.”
He added that fully vaccinated people can still spread the virus.
“Even if you’re not worried that you’re going to be hospitalized, in certain situations now, it’s part of our collective duty to do the right thing,” Archer said. “You know, if nobody else is on the road, you could probably technically in good conditions drive way above the speed limit and not put yourself in a whole lot more risk. But we’re supposed to be driving within reasonable speed because of not just our own safety but the safety of others.”
That means considering people like Doris Smith, opening a restaurant next weekend, while going through chemo, which means the vaccine doesn’t protect her as well as others.
“That’s why I got my mask right here,” said Smith, who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but has never stopped wearing one.
The Kansas City Health Department has not issued an advisory in writing, but Archer agrees with the Independence recommendations.
He said he wasn’t worried about outdoors, indoors with friends you know have also been vaccinated, or even passing through someone at a high-ceiling big box store. But he is worried about checkout lines. Wear a mask there, he advised, and keep your distance, just like before vaccines were available.
“I particularly think that anybody that got vaccinated with the J&J or only got one of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, those folks definitely should be wearing masks right now given the level of the virus in our communities,” Archer stressed.
The health advice also includes getting vaccinated, encouraging others to do so, and getting tested even for minor symptoms that could easily be a cold or allergies.
Weir said anyone homebound can call the health department to have someone vaccinate them in their home.
"We have gone to nursing homes. We have gone into schools. We will find a way to get you that vaccine if you want it," Weir emphasized.
Below is the full list of recommendations from the City of Independence.
We strongly encourage taking the following steps:
- Wear a mask while visiting indoor public places, no matter your vaccination status.
- Get vaccinated as soon as possible. Parents are encouraged to take their children aged 12 or older to get vaccinated.
- The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older.
- Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.
- Parental/custodial consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
- If you are sick, please stay home. Additionally, get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, even if you think you only have a cold or allergies.
- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet when around people who may not be fully vaccinated. While people 12 and older are eligible for vaccination, that doesn’t mean everyone is. While in large groups or at events, don’t assume everyone around you is vaccinated.
- Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds.
- Talk to your friends and family about the importance of getting the vaccine. For parents of children younger than 12 who can’t be vaccinated, the best way to protect your child is to make sure the adults around them are vaccinated.
- As a reminder, no vaccine is 100% effective; however, the COVID-19 vaccines are proven to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death.
