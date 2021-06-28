(CNN) — La Brigada de Bomberos de Londres (LFB) dice que diez camiones de bomberos y aproximadamente 70 bomberos están respondiendo a un incendio cerca de la estación de ferrocarril Elephant and Castlye en el sur de Londres. «Por favor, evite el área», tuiteó la LFB.
Se desconocen la causa del incendio y los posibles heridos.
La Policía Metropolitana de Londres dice que está al tanto de un incendio y lo están investigando.
Noticia en desarrollo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.