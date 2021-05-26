KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
The Kansas City Symphony is welcoming in-person audiences Wednesday for two performances in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
They'll take place at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The concerts are part of a series this May and June.
More parts of the series will take place Friday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 at the same times.
The final performances will span over four days from June 17-20.
“We have been patiently awaiting the time we can again perform for an audience in Helzberg Hall,” said Executive Director Danny Beckley.
“We have been working with the University of Kansas Health System throughout the pandemic. They have advised us on how to maximize the safety of all involved in the production of our online concerts at MySymphonySeat.org, as well as on when the time would be right to welcome back in-person audiences," Beckley said.
