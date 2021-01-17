In a last-minute move, NSA installing Trump loyalist as general counsel

FILE - This June 6, 2013, file photo shows the National Security Administration (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md. American officials conducted a cyber operation with Estonia this fall at that country's invitation. That's according to officials from both countries. The joint operation is part of an election-season effort to preemptively identify cyber threats from Russia and other adversaries that could be used against U.S. networks (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)