KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People who are immunocompromised are now eligible for an additional layer of protection with a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the booster shot for use last week. Federal retail pharmacy partners like Hy-Vee are seeing the interest in the extra dose.
The Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Kansas City off I-29 vaccinated about a dozen people Monday afternoon in an hour; half were seeking to get a third dose.
Christina Gayman, Assistant Vice President of Communications at Hy-Vee, said as soon as the CDC gave the OK for a third dose for people who are immunocompromised, they were answering calls and booking online appointments. Gayman says interest in COVID-19 vaccines has been increasing lately.
“We had started to see an increase in some of our locations just due to the fact of the Delta variant becoming more of a concern for people but also kids going back to school,” said Gayman.
When Julie Galutia learned about the available additional dose, she checked with her doctor. She got the reassurance she needed and then walked into Hy-Vee Monday afternoon for her third dose.
“[The additional dose means] reduction of anxiety and fear. It'll mean that I can start living a little bit less rigid... I mean, we've got to be very careful as immunosuppressed people, but it'll give us a little bit more freedom,” Galutia said with a sigh of relief.
Michael Post also got his third Pfizer dose on Monday afternoon. His wife heard about the availability of a third COVID-19 booster and signed him up. Post has been battling leukemia for 14 years. He says the cancer has taken a toll on his health.
“If I get a temperature, a cold, and my temp gets up to 100, they want to put me in the hospital. I can't just take aspirin and cough medicine and blow it off. I have to call the doctor,” said Post.
Post believes every little bit of protection will help keep him safe if he’s exposed to COVID-19.
Gayman said with growing interest in the vaccine, area pharmacies are monitoring supply and will increase inventory requests if needed.
For consistency, she recommends patients bring their COVID-19 vaccination card showing what they received for their first two doses.
People who are immunocompromised and want a third dose can book an appointment online, by phone, or by walking into their local pharmacy.
