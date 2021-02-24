MAPLEWOOD, MO (AP/KCTV) - After living in a Missouri church for more than 3 years to avoid being deported, a Honduran immigrant finally walked outside. Alex Garcia left the church in suburban St. Louis on Wednesday after a promise from President Joe Biden's administration to let him be. He was slated for removal from the U.S. in 2017. But Christ Church United Church of Christ in Maplewood gave him sanctuary. Supporters of Garcia say his emergence came after Immigration and Customs Enforcement declared it would not pursue his detention or removal.

