Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Bills Mafia descends on Chiefs Kingdom for the AFC Championship game Sunday.
One of the travelers is Alex Busch, a life-long Bills fan. He said he's proud to watch his team become a real contender this year.
“They’ve never really been to this stage, since I was about maybe less than one year old. It’s a big deal,” he said.
As exciting as the season has been, Busch said the timing of the team’s improvement couldn’t have been worse.
“And of course, it comes in a pandemic when Buffalo can’t party and have huge packed stadiums and huge tailgates,” Busch said.
Sunday’s game is the first live sporting event Busch has attending all year. The last game he watched in-person was Super Bowl LIV.
Like the rest of Chiefs Kingdom, Busch is optimistic Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will recover from the concussion he suffered last week and take on Buffalo's Josh Allen.
“People have been talking about this matchup for a few months now,” Busch said
Busch hopes Chiefs fans will embrace the out-of-towners. He said home teams usually appreciate seeing Bills fans at away games, but that was when they were what he calls, “loveable losers.”
“I’ve never been to Arrowhead, but I know it’s a great atmosphere. The first time I witness it it’ll be at 25 or 30 percent capacity, whatever it is. I’m hoping it’s still electric,” he said.
FLYING IN STYLE
Bobby Davis is a private plane pilot and hardcore Bills fan. He will fly a group from Buffalo to Kansas City and back Sunday.
He said he will stay with the plane and not attend the game, but he’s excited to be in the area.
"It's going to be really cool. Me and my buddies were like 'what are we doing for the game?' and I was like 'oh well, uh, I'm going to Kansas City so,'" Davis said.
He is rumored to have a few recognizable VIPs as passengers.
“There may be a player -- I'll say this, he happens to be friends with the owner [of the plane]. He was a player that was involved with the Bills during the dynasty era," Davis said. “I’m not going to disclose who I’m going to be taking, but you can make guesses from there.”
Davis hoped the Bills could host the AFC Championship game, but the Chiefs defeating the Browns 22-17 last week eliminated the possibility.
