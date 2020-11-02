Click here for updates on this story
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) -- As the temperatures drop, restaurants around St. Louis are working to extend the outdoor dining experience through the winter months. These restaurants have purchased individual igloos for diners, built heated tents and added fire pits to create a cozy atmosphere.
Olio on Tower Grove Avenue set up individual greenhouses for each table. Owner Ben Poremba is asking diners to embrace the cold. Each greenhouse will be equipped with a heater. Tented spaces are popping up outside of restaurants all across the area.
Restaurants with heated tents/patios:
Herbie’s in Clayton Akar in Clayton Little Fox in Fox Park 58 Hundred in South St. Louis Heavy Riff Brewery in Dogtown Taco Buddha in Clayton Seedz Café in Clayton Onesto Pizza in Southampton Olio in Botanical Heights Peno in Clayton Brasserie in the Central West End Sanctuaria Wild Tapas in the Grove Frisco Barroom in Webster Groves Farotto’s in Rock Hill Schlafly Bottlework’s in Maplewood Warm up next to a fire pit at these restaurants and breweries:
Urban Chestnut in Midtown Bike Stop Café in St. Charles Pat Connolly Tavern in Dogtown The Royale in South St. Louis Cinderhouse in Downtown Tamm Avenue Grill in Dogtown Handlebar in The Grove Salt and Smoke in St. Charles 9 Mile Garden in Affton Scarlett’s in Central West End
