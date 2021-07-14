Click here for updates on this story
LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) -- A Southern California woman is suing a local pet store after her dog died during a grooming session.
Tamara Margolis said a tool used to restrain dogs during grooming strangled her 4-year-old Maltipoo named Charlie at the Healthy Spot store in West L.A.
She alleges the chain puts profits over safety by encouraging employees to work quickly.
Margolis is part of a class-action lawsuit against the pet store, which is accused in at least one other pet injury case.
“I want this lawsuit to bring change and I don’t want anyone to suffer like this anymore,” Margolis said. “This was really difficult because it wasn’t his time to go.”
Another plaintiff, Amy Tully, said a groomer cut her Pomeranian Noelle’s tail, which had to be partially amputated as a result.
Healthy Spot released a statement saying in part:
“Our Healthy Spot family is heartbroken by Charlie’s death and by the injury sustained to Noelle under our care. These were two very rare cases… Our industry-leading training and grooming practices prioritize safety above all else, which is reflected in our record of serving hundreds of thousands of pets and loyal customers.”
