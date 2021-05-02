Click here for updates on this story
CHANDLER, Arizona (KPHO) -- A community came together to honor fallen Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar. He was killed in the line of duty during a chase on Thursday night.
Hundreds gathered at Compass Christian Church to celebrate his life at a candlelight vigil on Saturday night. "Chris was definitely a wonderful person, law enforcement officer and community leader," said Earlonzo Hogue, retired Chandler Police officer. Loved ones, strangers and fellow men and women in uniform honored Farrar.
He was a man of faith and everyone talked about how kind and helpful he was. "He was made to be a police officer. He would run into the face of danger when other people ran away," said Brian Jobe, pastor at Compass Christian Church. It also served as a place and time for people to heal. "It is a great loss. There is sadness, no doubt," said Earlonzo Hogue, retired Chandler Police officer.
People also left behind flowers at a growing memorial at the Chandler Police Department.
Office Farrar was killed in a lengthy police chase that stretched several cities in the East Valley and two counties. Police say Jonathan Altland was driving a stolen car when he hit Farrar and Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda, who is in critical condition at the hospital.
