Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief bill Monday night that includes direct cash payments of $600 to individuals. Eligible families will also receive $600 per child.
The payments are about half the amount provided in the first round of checks that went out in the spring. But for many Americans, it will still provide a much-needed cash infusion.
Do you expect to receive a stimulus check? Tell us how you plan on spending it in the form below for possible inclusion in an upcoming article.
