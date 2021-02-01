How much snow has fallen? Some areas have more than 2 feet

A huge winter storm has dropped snow from the Midwest to the Northeast. The National Weather service said as of Monday afternoon several spots in New York and New Jersey have received more than a foot.
The weather service put out numbers for 24-hour periods for more than 1,800 locations.
In New Jersey, Mendham saw 27 inches as of 5 p.m. ET, according to the weather service.
In New York, 19.5 inches were reported in the city of Monsey. Central Park in New York City was covered by 13.3 inches.
La Guardia Airport saw 10 inches and was closed.
Here are some other reported snowfalls from the past 24 hours (taken from the National Weather Service):
The airport in Bridgeport, Connecticut saw 10.2 inches.
One area in Philadelphia measured 4.5 inches.
Areas of Rhode Island saw between 1.5 and 7.5 inches of snow.
In the city of Goodenow -- near Chicago -- 15.3 inches fell. Almost 11 inches fell at O'Hare International Airport, according to the weather service office in Chicago.
