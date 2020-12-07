The House on Wednesday will vote on a one-week stopgap resolution to keep the government open until December 18 as lawmakers struggle to agree on a funding bill and coronavirus relief package, a spokesperson for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said.
That would give lawmakers until then to pass a long-term funding bill for the entire government as Democrats and Republicans have struggled to reach a deal.
Hoyer also tweeted, "I am disappointed that we have not yet reached agreement on government funding. The House will vote on Wednesday on a one-week CR to keep government open while negotiations continue."
Hill leaders are looking at attaching coronavirus relief to that omnibus funding package.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
