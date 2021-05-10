Click here for updates on this story
KIRKWOOD, Missouri (KMOV) -- Hours after a bear was spotted several times in Brentwood on Sunday, he was tranquilized in a tree and captured Sunday evening, firefighters told News 4.
The bear was found in a tree near the intersection of Clayton and Linden in Richmond Heights. It was tranquilized, and firefighters from Clayton and Richmond Heights were able to get the bear down and into a cage. The bear was up in the tree for several hours. He will be released far out into the country, conservation officials say.
In a Facebook post, Kirkwood police say there was a verified sighting in the Kirkwood/Oakland area Saturday. Then, Sunday, Around 2:45 p.m., a bear was also spotted in Brentwood near the swim club. Around 5:15 p.m., a bear was spotted near Hanley and I-64. The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking residents to keep on eye on their pets when they go outside.
Officials are also asking residents to not feed a bear or take selfies with a bear. The sightings come days after a bear was spotted in Fenton.
