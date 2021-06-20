Hot air balloon crash-lands outside Denver, injuring three passengers

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region posted this image of a group gathered in a state park where a hot air balloon crashed.

 From Colorado Parks and Wildlife - Northeast Region/Twitter

A hot air balloon crash-landed at Chatfield State Park outside Denver on Sunday morning, injuring several passengers, the Jefferson County Sheriff said.

Three passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and three others are doing OK, the sheriff said on Twitter. A strong gust of wind is believed to have caused the crash.

Photos of the scene, posted to Twitter by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region, show first responders gathered in an open field. The crash happened to the southwest of gravel ponds in the park, the agency said.

