(CNN Español) -- El presidente de Brasil Jair Bolsonaro fue ingresado este miércoles al hospital de las Fuerzas Armadas de Brasilia tras sufrir dolor abdominal, informa nuestra afiliada CNN Brasil citando fuentes del Palacio del Planalto.
Según reporta CNN Brasil, el mandatario sufrió dolor durante la noche por lo que fue llevado al hospital y se está sometiendo a exámenes médicos.
En 2018, Bolsonario sufrió un atentado en un acto de campaña y tuvo que se operado tras recibir varias puñaladas en el abdomen.
