HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV ) -- Honolulu police arrested a 35-year-old man on several gambling charges during a raid at one of two illegal game rooms in the Kalihi-Palama area.
These are photos taken during Tuesday's bust at a convenience store on Palama Street.
Nine others were also cited for violating the city's COVID-19 emergency orders.
Honolulu Police officers also seized more than a dozen gambling machines, cash and drugs.
