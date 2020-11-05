(CNN Español) — El último corte de información de la Comisión Permanente de Contingencias, Copeco, registró este jueves que el paso de Eta por Honduras deja al menos 2 personas muertas, 6 desaparecidas y más de 360.000 afectadas.
En el boletín oficial se reportan más de 3.500 personas albergadas en 41 refugios temporales.
Yoseph Amaya/Getty Images
Debido al desbordamiento de afluentes, deslizamientos, colapso de 9 puentes y daños en 51 carreteras, 41 comunidades están aisladas.
Crédito: Yoseph Amaya/Getty Images
Por su parte, el gobierno de Guatemala declaró este jueves estado de emergencia en los departamentos de Petén, Izabal, Alta Verapaz, Quiché, Zacapa y Chiquimula; por los efectos de Eta.
