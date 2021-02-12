Click here for updates on this story
TULSA, OK (KOCO) -- Tulsa police are working to identify a homeless man who was found dead in freezing temperatures Thursday.
Investigators said the freezing temperatures likely contributed to the man's death. According to KJRH, the body of a man in his late 70s was found lying in a sleeping bag in downtown Tulsa, near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue.
The Homeless Alliance day shelter is extending the number of days they'll be open from five a week to seven. The City of Oklahoma City is opening a temporary daytime warming shelter at Red Andrews Municipal Gym. It will be open for one week.
