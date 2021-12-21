KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It could difficult to find a COVID test, including an at-home kit, ahead of the holidays.
Very few local pharmacies had any in stock when KCTV5 checked inventories. Walgreens and CVS listed shortages on their websites. Several stores had put up signs warning customers that they were out.
One locally-owned pharmacy did have a few left. The Medicine Shoppe in KCK had around a dozen. Daniel Reif, the owner of the business, said he had also notices a spike in demand over the past few weeks.
"It's not the easiest thing to find. We have to watch our warehouse," he said.
Demand for testing has risen sharply in December. According to the Mid-America Regional Council, the number of daily tests is is up around 10 percent from the previous week.
Chip Cohlmia, a Communicable Disease Specialist with the Jackson County Health Dept., said the increase was because of a surge in cases, as well as a growing interest in testing ahead of the holidays, which he reccomended.
"Getting tested is going to be a very good source of the knowledge of whether you have it," he said.
President Joe Biden announced a program to quickly deliver more than 500 million kits to homes across the country on Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to ease the strain at pharmacies nationwide.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will ship home test kits to state residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.