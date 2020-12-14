KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)
A record number of homicides so far in Kansas City this year.
The latest?
A 21 year old Kansas City man, Deron Bandy.
Tonight...the person that killed Bandy is still out there...but footage from a Ring camera may help lead to an arrest.
Investigators say the rising popularity of ring and nest cameras is helping them in their job to find justice.
Last night’s homicide happened before the sun went down and was captured on camera.
A *tremendous amount of gunfire shattered an otherwise peaceful South Kansas City neighborhood Sunday evening.
The video was shared to the local blog Tony’s Kansas City.
Dozens of shots... hitting cars... hitting homes ..and most importantly ...hitting a 21-year-old Kansas City man, killing him.
The Jeep he was driving came to rest in Michael Gibson‘s driveway.
“I mean...the violence has to stop," said Gibson.
Gibson had just returned from the grocery store and was taking items down into his basement when he heard the gunfire. He thought he was being ambushed.
“Just getting ready to walk back up the steps and boom boom boom boom boom," he said.
Gibson hid until the gunfire stopped. He’s the one that discovered the victim ...and called 911.
Once police arrived...Gibson checked his Ring footage.
“When I watched the video ...I was just ...it was just stunning," said Gibson.
Gibson says he counted at least 30 shots.
His car was badly damaged ...and the Christmas decorations he takes such great pride in year after year took a *direct hit ...but Gibson says he is grateful *he missed the gunfire by just minutes.
“God was looking down on me and said Michael you’re going to be in that basement when this all unfolds.”
Kansas City police say home surveillance cameras are especially helpful in not only *deterring but *solving violent crimes.
They are hoping someone knows who the driver of the Ford explorer seen in the video is.
If you can help ...call the Tips hotline... your information may be worth a $25,000 reward.
