FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City housing market continues to be incredibly active despite the pandemic and its important to know what to look for when buying a new home. A home inspection is typically part of a property purchase and one metro man is leaving his mark on TikTok with his inspections of flipped houses.
"I made a video and said, well look this kitchen looks like every flip kitchen and I think its got like around 1.3 million views," said Bryan Standley, a certified master inspector with Inspect KC. He's at 20,000 followers and counting with aspiring home owners counting on him to offer them guidance. Bryan offered the Better Homes team a few tips when it comes to inspections:
1 - Look around the exterior of the home to see if you can tell where water might be running. Water should be moving away from the house. If the yard is sloped towards the home, you could get water in the basement or foundation movement.
2 - Be sure the seller provides maintenance records for the home. That way you can be sure the previous owner has taken care of the property and your confidence can be lifted in buying the home
3 - With the market being so hot, many homebuyers are giving up their right to a home inspection to make their offer look better to the sellers. This is a huge mistake. Inspectors help identify problems and fixes that can be handled during negotiations so it doesn't cost you in the long run.
Remember, the the was built the first time, it can be built and rebuilt again. Everything can be fixed.
One other piece of advice that Standley suggests is when you're first walking through the home, don't look for potential problems. Leave that to the inspectors. Instead, try and imagine how you and your family will utilize the space and how you'll feel living there for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.