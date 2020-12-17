FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Out in public and inside your home, there is a renewed focus on cleanliness as the Coronavirus pandemic continues. But that’s far from the only change the COVID-19 has caused inside of your home.
Many major corporations have extended work from home orders into 2021, and school districts have made changes to digital learning schedules. In fact, many people may be feeling your “family time” may be at an all time high. That does not mean it is all quality time. Trends expert and style director for “Better Homes and Gardens”, Max Wilker, shares home design can lend a helping hand.
Wilker explains, create a space for “me time”.
“You can’t be focused on work all the time. Are you a crafter? A place to get away from that desk and focus on a craft… fill that area with a craft,” said Wilker. “Right now if you are wrapping presents, make a space for that.”
Wilker also recommends giving your bedroom a reboot.
“Spa bedrooms everyone needs a place to turn to think of neutral, soothing colors. Think of other furniture beside the bed. Turn a bench into a reading nook, to get away from kids working or who are going to school from home.
Wilker says paying attention to the bedroom details are important for adults and kids.
“Kids need their areas too. Their corner area, their stuff, their books and games. Maybe they get and a reading corner also,” said Wilker, who also says there is a renewed focus on quality.
“People are buying better quality things. They’re looking for better quality sheets and furniture,” explained Wilker.
Wilker said people are also trying to support local vendors.
“They’re looking for unique, artisan crafters making furniture or an accessory they can make their home better and support their local community too. I love that so much,” shared Wilker.
When it comes to the kitchen, people are also leaning toward higher quality appliances.
“Since we are all cooking more, people are looking to make restaurant quality food and drink,” said Wilker.
Wilker says pantry organization is huge right now.
“Everyone is big in storage, pantry and organizing pantry to see what have and don’t have so you don’t have to over shop at the grocery store. Everyone wants everything in place,” said Wilker.
As always, many people are also sanitizing all countertops and available space.
You can also leave a decorated box by the door to hold your masks or hang them on a coat rack.
