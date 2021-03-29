Click here for updates on this story
MIAMI (WFOR) -- The back of the car of a Holocaust survivor was vandalized with swastikas on Friday, according to StopAntisemitism.org.
The swastikas appeared to have been drawn by hand on the back of the vehicle’s rear glass.
The organization twitted:
“The Horrific- on the eve of Shabbat and Passover, a Holocaust survivor’s car is vandalized with swastikas.”
They said that building security is going through footage and that the Hallandale Beach Police Department would be notified.
