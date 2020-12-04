KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This year the “Holidays in Crestwood” event in Brookside has chosen the Children’s Protection Center as their chosen non-profit to benefit from their festival.
A total of 10% of what’s sold in any of shops that sit along 55th Street between Oak Street and Brookside Boulevard over a three day period will go towards CPC.
There’s also a silent auction that’s taking place involving elaborate gingerbread houses that have been made by area chefs. These gingerbread houses are displayed in the windows of the Crestwood shops.
The Children’s Protection Center provides forensic interviews for children who’ve been sexually abused or who’ve witnessed violence. They offer advocacy and have a therapy program.
It allows children to tell a story in their own words, and eliminates the possibility of a child having to talk to a half a dozen people about their trauma, because every interview there is recorded and can be shared with law enforcement and prosecutors.
According to CPC CEO Lisa Mizell, the Missouri division hotline numbers for Jackson and Cass counties are both down which means cases aren’t being reported as often.
Because of that kids who need help, may not be getting it.
With some children not physically in school, youth groups, or other organized activities it eliminates those who serve as mandated reporters for these children.
She said some of which could be attributed the pandemic.
With some children not physically in school, it eliminates teachers who serve as mandated reporters for these children.
“And I think not just teachers but, I think through the pandemic kids haven’t been going to church youth group, they haven’t been playing in sports or had coaches or boy scout leaders or girl scout leaders or these people who normally have eyes on children, and the children trust to be able to tell that something bad is happening,” Mizell said.
The pandemic is also affecting CPC because they can’t have their fundraisers and are short on donations. Money which allows the nonprofit to help kids.
“On average between Jackson and Cass county, CPC serves 800 children every single year. Through forensic interviews and advocacy and therapy. We want to be able to keep providing this valuable service to this community and this money helps us do that,” Mizell said.
The “Holidays in Crestwood” event goes from Dec. 3-5.
