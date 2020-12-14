Click here for updates on this story
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA (WNEP ) -- A very interesting display of Christmas spirit can be seen on the streets of one Lackawanna County community.
A Porta-Potty in Peckville has been covered in wrapping paper, tinsel, and candy canes.
A road crew has been doing utility work at the corner of Chestnut Street and Hickory Street.
Earlier this week they plopped a Porta-Potty on the side of the street.
So as to keep it from being an eyesore, neighbors decided to decorate it for the holidays.
They hope the workers get a kick out of it and invite others to add their own decorations to the display in Peckville
