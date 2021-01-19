Hiland Dairy recalls batch of chocolate milk, saying it may contain food-grade sanitizers

A batch of chocolate milk has been recalled after it was discovered that some could contain food-grade sanitizers.
Hiland Dairy is recalling half-pint, 1% low fat, chocolate milk, sold in small cartons, produced in Norman, Oklahoma, the company said in an announcement. Consuming food-grade sanitizers could cause illness.
Affected products were distributed to these areas, according to the announcement:
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, metro area
- Western Oklahoma
- Dallas
- San Antonio, Texas
- Tyler, Texas
The sell-by date fs January 27, 2021, and only products with the plant code #4025 are involved.
In total, eight cases were affected, though Hiland Dairy is recalling all of the product with the January 27 date, the company said.
"Hiland Dairy initially learned of a potential issue and then confirmed after internal quality-control testing. The company promptly contacted the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the product recall," the company said.
Food grade sanitizers are often used to clean surfaces touched by food. They often contain harmful chemicals that should not be consumed.
