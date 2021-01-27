Click here for updates on this story
BIGLERVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPMT) -- More than 1,500 people have signed onto an online petition which calls to help Biglerville High School students feel safe at school while holding students and staff accountable for alleged racist views within the school community.
The petition on Change.org also includes anonymous stories from students and alumni which detail their accounts of abuse by students and staff in the Upper Adams School District.
The petition wants Biglerville High School to:
-Issue a ZERO tolerance policy against racism and discrimination for all students, student athletes, staff, teachers, and administrators. -Implement punishments for students that racially target their peers and kick them off sports teams. -Issue a public apology to students of color. -Draft a new code of conduct with more detailed policies against racial and cultural discrimination. -Fire staff who are complicit with white supremacy
The petition comes as several social media accounts, including "Racism at Biglerville High School" on Facebook, have surfaced where students and alumni share the detailed discrimination they say they have experienced.
Students claim they are being asked to take down the social media posts. They tell FOX43 they are concerned they will be retaliated against for sharing their stories. They say they are also worried they will be "silenced."
"They're sweeping it under the carpet like it's nothing, they don't know what it's like to be judged by the color of your skin or ethnicity," one student told FOX43.
"They literally stripped me naked in the office with the two deans of students staring at me. That was the first time," said David Angeles, a Biglerville High School graduate.
Angeles says that happened twice in his time as a student; he says he was accused of being a drug dealer. He says his parents weren't called either time, and no drugs were found.
"They're going to see this and say, 'why didn't you tell us?'" explained Angeles. "I was just embarrassed. Humiliated."
"Kids go through stuff at home, and they go to school to get their mind right. They can't get their mind right, so they lash out," said Ashley Armstrong, also a gradate.
Armstrong says she became one who lashed out and fought former classmates after she says some students repeatedly called her racial slurs. It happened many times over the years in her time as a student. Armstrong says her fists eventually stopped classmates from calling her names; however, she says students then targeted other kids.
"It's not just the black kids. It's the Spanish kids, a lot of foreign exchange students," said Armstrong.
"I was always in in-school suspension, always, always, always. I have problems communicating with my wife, because I was always isolated," added Angeles. "I just want it to stop. I have daughters now, and I don't want them to go through what I went through."
Officials say they are addressing the social media posts by having the high school principal and assistant principal available to listen and hear students who wish to share experiences, thoughts, feeling, and/or ideas.
In a letter from Superintendent Wesley Doll to the community, Doll also encourages students to speak with their guidance counselors, if it's more comfortable.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.