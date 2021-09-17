KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A nationwide food supply chain disruption is affecting Kansas City area metro schools. On Thursday, the Hickman Mills C-1 School District announced it's working on a solution to address food service disruptions, which are jeopardizing its breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, during after school programs.

Hickman Mills Superintendent, Yaw Obeng, says the pandemic has been devastating on the educational system. He says having to transition to remote teaching and learning wasn't easy, neither is the pressure of ensuring the health of students and staff as COVID spreads in the community. Obeng says the district heard rumblings of food supply chain issues months ago, but just last week found out their vendor dropped them after failing to make deliveries on time.

The situation is more dire in Hickman Mills because it's one of a select few school districts in the state which provides all students with free meals. Many families in the district face food insecurity at home, so the district Nutrition Services Department is working fast to find another permanent vendor before November. Obeng says many families can’t afford to pack lunches for their children, so he’s determined to find a solution.

“For many of our families, if our students don't get fed with us , they don’t eat at all,” said Obeng.

The Nutrition Services Department staff has secured a temporary vendor based out of Iowa, but it’s coming at an added out-of-state cost. Obeng says, it’s worth every penny it to make sure students have something to eat.

“If it means the superintendent has to come and deliver food, or share my lunch with somebody, that's what we're going to do because the students come first,” expressed Obeng.

The Nutrition Services Department staff started stockpiling some items at the beginning of the year, but is asking for support from community partners. These are some items the district is highly requesting:

Disposable cutlery (forks, spoons, napkins and to-go foam hinged containers)

Hand sanitizer

Hand soap

Individually wrapped snack items in bulk (ie: cereal and granola bars, goldfish)

If you'd like to help, contact Marissa Cleaver Wamble at 816.316.7003 or marissaw@hickmanmills.org

Local schools scrambling to adapt to supply chain food shortage “We are definitely in crisis and it’s just pure chaos. We’re trying to find the food. Not being able to offer a fruit and vegetable is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Other school districts in the area experiencing a similar situation include: Liberty Public Schools, Park Hill School District, and North Kansas City School District.