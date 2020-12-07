To hear Georgia Republicans tell it, if Democrats win both runoffs in the state on January 5, the United States will be a socialist utopia on January 6.
"We know the direction the country would take, and we're going to continue to make sure that Georgians understand that our very way of life here in Georgia and across the country is under attack by the left," said Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) during Sunday night's candidate debate. (She also said that her opponent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, would bring in "socialism" on eight separate occasions in the debate.)
It's all part of the broader Republican messaging effort to suggest that if Democrats retake control of the Senate, that they will somehow name Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-New York) president and begin the dismantling of capitalism. Or something.
What that rhetoric misses is this: West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D).
Manchin is, unapologetically, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate caucus. And he's on the record as:
* Opposing the elimination of the Senate filibuster.
* Opposing adding seats to the Supreme Court.
* Opposing the "Green New Deal," which he said is "not who we are as a Democratic Party."
Which, well, virtually ensures that the picture Senate Republicans are trying to paint of a Democratic Senate majority will never come to pass.
Because, at best, Democrats will have 50 seats -- come January 6. Which means that if Manchin sides with Republicans on ANY vote, Democrats lose that vote. Heck, even a tweet or an off-hand statement expressing disapproval for a Democratic agenda item from Manchin could force his party to recalibrate its legislative strategy.
Which makes Manchin a very, very powerful figure in Washington over the next few years -- especially if his party winds up sweeping both seats in Georgia next month.
And makes it impossible to realistically imagine that any sort of progressive dream will be coming true no matter the outcome in the Peach State.
The Point: Watch what Manchin says and does between now and January 20, 2021. His voice could well be the most important one in the Senate when the next Congress convenes.
