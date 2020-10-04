At least 10 people in President Donald Trump's family, the US government and his circle of advisers and recent contacts have recently tested positive for Covid-19.
Here's who has tested positive and negative for Covid-19 in Trump's circle
- null
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Amber Alert canceled after 16-year-old returns home
- Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews expecting first child
- Chrissy Teigen loses baby after pregnancy complications, calling it the 'darkest of days'
- Kansas small-town rallies around injured farmer
- Woman crushed to death by heavy machinery while lying on California beach
- Trump walks to Marine One, gives thumbs-up
- Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused
- Chiefs-Patriots game off after Newton positive for COVID-19
- Video of pregnant woman being arrested sparks outrage
- KC police chief says cutting 400 PD employees would be "devastating," outlines plan to cut $26 million
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.