Here's where to find vaccine information in your state

Vaccines are being rolled out in phases, and each state decides precisely who is eligible for each phase in its jurisdiction.
Below are phone numbers and website links to find out who is eligible now in your state, and where the eligible can make appointments or find walk-in clinics.
