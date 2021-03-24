The race to 2024 starts ... Friday!
At least according to CSPAN.
The nonprofit public affairs network plans to begin its "Road to the White House 2024" programming on Friday, reports Axios' scoop machine Mike Allen.
CSPAN will air footage from Iowa, capturing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's speech to Republicans in all-important Urbandale on Friday night. Interestingly, Pompeo is described as a "loyal defender of President Donald J. Trump during his administration," on the Westside Conservative Club's website.
Pompeo's political aspirations, and eventual trip to Iowa, should come as no surprise. After all, in 2019, he confirmed his own interest in a 2024 presidential bid: "America has given me an awful lot," Pompeo said at the time. "And if I thought I could do a good turn, there's nothing I wouldn't consider doing for America."
And at this point, that pretty obviously includes running for president!
CSPAN has even more 2024 fodder coming over the next couple weeks. Florida Sen. Rick Scott is headed to Iowa next week, followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott next month, according to Politico. The Florida senator's trip comes more than a year after his Iowa-based attack ad singling out then-candidate Joe Biden ahead of the caucuses. And then there's former VP Mike Pence, headed to another early primary state, South Carolina, in April to headline an event for the socially conservative Palmetto Family Council.
It's also worth noting these are just the latest examples of ambitious Republicans making moves toward potential presidential bids, in hopes of picking up Trump's mantle. All of them have been discussed as would-be candidates. But let's not forget that the former President himself hasn't closed the door on a 2024 run, either.
The Point: Like it or not, jockeying for the 2024 GOP presidential primary is very much underway.
