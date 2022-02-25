Heartland Customer Solutions, LLC – A Panasonic Company
NOW HIRING FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS:
- Laptop Repair Technicians
- Technical Call Center Agents
- Shipping/Receiving Clerks
- Parts Clerks
- Project Coordinators
HEARTLAND CUSTOMER SOLUTIONS OFFERS:
- 401K match
- Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance
- PTO Accrual and Paid holidays
SCHEDULE/HOURS:
- Schedule: M-F - 8am-5pm
- 40hrs a week
SCAN THE QR CODE BELOW TO VIEW CURRENT OPENINGS AND APPLY ONLINE!
LEARN MORE AND APPLY AT:
https://careers.na.panasonic.com/careers?title=&field_job_company_target_id[386]=386&lat=&lng=&geolocation_geocoder_address=&coordinates=&proximity=300&page=0
COMPANY OVERVIEW:
Heartland Customer Solutions, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, is the National Service Center for Panasonic products. Our technicians know mobile technology inside and out and take the time to get to know the customers personally and are committed to excellent service year after year.
Scan the QR Code below to learn more about us and what we do!
APPLY TODAY AT:
https://careers.na.panasonic.com/careers?title=&field_job_company_target_id[386]=386&lat=&lng=&geolocation_geocoder_address=&coordinates=&proximity=300&page=0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.