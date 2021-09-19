KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Sunday announced that a fire Saturday at a Kansas City church was intentionally set.
ATF Public Information Officer John Ham said Kansas City firefighters responded to the church fire at 9:15 a.m. Saturday and noticed one of the front double doors open with smoke pouring out. The ATF investigates any fire at a place of worship. Ham would not specify what evidence was found that led to the determination Sunday afternoon that the fire was intentionally set.
The Harlem Baptist Church, at 251 N. Baltimore Avenue, sits just north of the Missouri River between 169 and 9 highways.
To see contractors cutting boards to cover windows and the entrance to the church, where the doors have been melted, with the ATF milling going in and out, is tough for those who remember what this place once was.
“The ones who are left, not many, we love that old church,” said former Harlem resident Charlie Broomfield. “We had our Boy Scout meetings in the basement.”
A former Missouri state representative, Broomfield was born across the street from the church in 1937.
“It was the main social place,” he said of the church in the 40s and 50s.
His first childhood home was in what’s now an open field, surrounded by industrial businesses.
Built in the early 1900s and since added onto, Harlem Baptist Church is one of the last vestiges of a community that came to be before Kansas City even existed.
Across from Wheeler Airport, at the edge of a tunnel with a sign directing drivers to Harlem Road, a historical marker says the community of Harlem was established in 1822.
“Kansas City didn’t start until the 1850s,” said Broomfield. “Although there was Westport Landing. That was the trading post on the other side of the river.”
According to the marker, Harlem had a population of 700 in the late 1800s. It was a ferry landing on the north side of the Missouri River, later the terminus for 5 different railroads. “In its prime, Harlem had a post office, courthouse and jail, a 3-room school, saloons, livery stable a bank and a semi-pro baseball team,” the sign reads.
It was never incorporated as a city. The area was incorporated by Kansas City in the 1950s. The marker indicates that by then the population had dwindled to 150.
“People began to drift away and drift away,” Broomfield remembered.
He is now working on a book about the community’s *history, including his beloved church. He said it sat vacant for years and became home to Sudanese congregation about ten years ago.
“Houses of worship are the heart and soul of so many communities,” said Ham. “It’s not just the structure, but it’s everybody that went to church there. It’s everybody that’s gotten married there. Fire is always devastating but at a house of worship, it just consumes those memories and it’s awfully tough, particularly now to know that it was intentionally set.”
“My whole life revolves around that church,” said Broomfield, “so it’s heartbreaking.”
Ham said the fire department estimated the damage at $90,000. He said they were able to get in quickly enough to prevent any fire damage to the sanctuary. He said there is smoke damage. Inside, there were piles of charred wood ripped down the stop the fire, but the wooden pews looked untouched as did the dais. One wall of stained-glass windows remained intact.
Ham said investigators have no evidence that whoever set the fire was targeting the congregation. An arson investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 816-474-TIPS. Calls are anonymous. Tips can also be texted through their mobile app or submitted on their website.
