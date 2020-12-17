LENEXA, KS – On Thursday, Heart to Heart International announced the nonprofit has the capacity to help store and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in the Kansas City metro.
Thanks to a commitment from FedEx, Heart to Heart International will be able to buy additional ultra-cold storage units for its Lenexa warehouse.
Before the pandemic, Heart to Heart International began investing in cold storage for a wide variety of medications and vaccines that need to be stored at specific temperatures. Heart to Heart International purchased a 1,200 square-foot walk-in freezer and a 1,200 square-foot walk-in refrigerator.
“Then COVID hit and we knew from our experience working with teams in Liberia during the Ebola outbreak that RNA and DNA vaccines would likely require ultra-cold handling and storage,” Chief Executive Officer of Heart to Heart International Kim Carroll said. “So, we did look into what is available.”
They invested in an ultra-cold storage freezer that is large enough to store enough doses to vaccinate between 200,000 to 250,000 individuals. The ultra-cold freezer is set at -80 degrees Celsius. It is capable of storing doses of the Pfizer vaccine if Heart to Heart International is asked to do so.
Each freezer is equipped with independent temperature monitors to maintain required temperatures. “It gives me an alarm via text or email if one of those goes out of range,” Director of Warehouse Operations at Heart to Heart International Rick Bradshaw said. “We also have a backup generator that provides nonstop power to these units.”
Heart to Heart International is prepared to help communities in both Kansas and Missouri. “It's exciting to see our healthcare workers our frontline healthcare workers get the vaccine. That's really, really important,” Carroll said. “In the meantime, we are ready.”
Heart to Heart International is working with state and local jurisdictions as they finalize vaccine storage and distribution plans.
