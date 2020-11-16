LENEXA, KS (KCTV5) A team from a locally-based charity will be heading out on Tuesday to help victims of Hurricane Eta in Central American.
Eight people from Heart to Heart will be provide interim medical care.
The storm left tens of thousands of people in Honduras living in shelters. It's a situation made even more challenging by the rampant spread of covid-19 in Honduras. Heart to Heart CEO Kim Carroll says the positivity rate in Honduras is over 30 percent, so they expect the virus will spread rapidly in the communal living situation in shelters.
Central America is also facing the threat of another dangerous storm, Hurricane Iota.
